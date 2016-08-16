Gulfport woman, 18, identified as pedestrian killed on Three Rivers Rd.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the woman who was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning on Three Rivers Rd.

Hargrove said Davitra Kelly, 18, died in the Garden Park emergency room just after 6:30 a.m. The fatal crash has been ruled an accident.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, spokesman for the Gulfport Police Department, said Kelly was walking on the side of Three Rivers near Windsong Dr. when she was hit by a Nissan Versa just before sunrise.

