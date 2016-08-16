Donations for LA flood victims pouring in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Donations for LA flood victims pouring in

The donated supplies include everything from cleaning products and baby essentials, to food, drinks, and clothing. (Photo source: City of Gulfport) The donated supplies include everything from cleaning products and baby essentials, to food, drinks, and clothing. (Photo source: City of Gulfport)

    Wednesday, August 17 2016 4:04 PM EDT2016-08-17 20:04:38 GMT
    Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

It's day two of collecting items for Louisiana flood victims in Gulfport, and the showing of support has been overwhelming for city leaders.

Two days ago, the garage at this Gulfport fire station was home to a few fire trucks ready to be deployed to an emergency. Now, it's full of pallets upon pallets that are about to be deployed themselves to help flood victims in Louisiana.

The donated supplies include everything from cleaning products and baby essentials, to food, drinks, and clothing.

The City of Gulfport started this supply drive not knowing what to expect. According to city spokesman Chris Vignes, the donations have been way beyond what was anticipated.

“The resilience. The strength. Everybody wanting to come together. Like I said, we’ve had people that have come in with small pet items to large loads, and it’s just everyone stepping up,” said Vignes. “We’re paying it forward. It’s the right thing to do.”

The city is collecting supplies throughout the rest of the day at all fire stations. A trip is planned for bright and early Wednesday morning to get these supplies to Baton Rouge.

