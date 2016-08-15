Biloxi Shuckers exploded for 5 runs in the 7th inning to beat Jackson Generals 8-3

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Despite three errors, the Biloxi Shuckers (59-60) took care of business and finally exploded at the plate with an outburst of power to defeat the home standing Generals (76-43) in Jackson, Tennessee.

Shuckers catcher Jacob Nottingham went 3 for 5 at the plate, had 1 RBI and scored two runs. Nottingham blasted his 9th home run on the season, a solo shot, to lead off the sixth inning.

Southern League Player of the Week, Clint Coulter had 1 hit in two at bats, walked twice, had an RBI and scored a run.

Shortstop Gabriel Noriega was 2 for 4 with two RBI and scored a run in helping Biloxi get back under the win column.

Third baseman Tom Belza hit safely in two of three trips to the plate with 1 RBI.

Second baseman Javier Betancourt was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Brooks Hall (W, 5-2) got the win for Biloxi. In 5 innings, Hall gave up 2 runs on 4 hits, including a home run, with 1 strikeout and 4 base on balls.

Preston Gainey, Stephen Peterson, Taylor Scott and Stephen Kohlscheen each pitching an inning. Scott gave up the Generals third run on two hits in the 8th inning.

The Shuckers return home Wednesday and Thursday hosting the Mobile BayBears at MGM Park beginning each night at 6:40.

Biloxi will travel to Mobile Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

