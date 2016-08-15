Shuckers outfielder Clint Coulter named Southern League Player of the Week

On Monday Clint Coulter of the Biloxi Shuckers was named Southern League Player of the Week. Since becoming a member of the Shuckers on August 5, he's carried a big stick, batting .542 with a double, two home runs four RBI and eight runs scored.

The 23-year-old outfielder was promoted to Biloxi from A+ Brevard County. In 96 games combined this season between Brevard and Biloxi, Coulter has posted a.242 batting average with 14 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI.

He was Milwaukee's first round selection (27th overall) in the 2012 draft out of Union High School in Washington.

Coulter is the second Biloxi Shucker to earn Player of the Week honors this season. He joins outfielder Brett Phillips who won the award in May.

Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week in back-to-backs weeks from July 11-24.

