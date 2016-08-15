Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs ranked No. 4 in NJCAA Preseason Football Poll

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs are ready to make another run at the NJCAA football championship and the Bulldogs cracked the preseason Top Twenty Poll at No. 4.

A total of five Mississippi junior college football teams are ranked in the poll led by East Mississippi at No. 1.

Co-Lin cracked the poll at No. 7. Defending National Champion Northwest is ranked No. 10 and Hinds is No. 19.

The Gulf Coast Bulldogs open the 2016 season on the road at Itawamba on September 1.

The following Thursday on September 8, MGCCC head coach Chad Huff will lead his Bulldogs against No. 1 ranked East Mississippi in Perkinston and that game will be played before a sellout crowd.

