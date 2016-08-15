St. Martin Yellow Jackets have a goal of cracking the State Playoffs in 2016

Yellow Jackets head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead has built one of the most explosive offensive teams over the past three seasons...but St. Martin is snake-bitten when it comes to advancing into the playoffs. 2003 was the last time a St. Martin football team advanced to the state playoffs. Will this be the year?

Coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said, "Oh, definitely think so. I felt like for the last two years we were good enough to get there. Things didn't work out that way. We didn't finish a couple of games. So, this year we've got to be able to finish."

To get over the playoff hump...6-foot, 215 pound senior quarterback Wayne Overmann will play a key role. In 2015 he had 29-hundred yards of offense with 33 touchdowns.

Kalem Reddix, a 6-foot-1, 205 pound wide receiver is back for his senior campaign. Last season Reddix hauled-in 44 catches for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"We do everything as a team, "stated Reddix. "Everything that is done we do as a team and we will take it one game at a time."

5-10, 190 pound sophomore Ham Mcgee takes over the main running back chores. He's highly talented and he's expected to have a big season.

Defensively, senior linebacker Peyton Piglia and 6-foot-2, 210 pound sophomore linebacker Donte Starks return after combining for 161 tackles in 2015.

Piglia said, "Last year the motto was... I Believe. This year is to Finish Strong and that's what we've been working on just finishing every single thing we do and not letting up on anything."

Kelvin Chestang is a 6-foot, 246 pound offensive lineman who will also play defensive end this season.

Chestang said, " All summer, been out here grinding and everybody put in that work and we ant the same thing...the same goal."

The Yellow Jackets kick off the 2016 season 7 p.m. Friday in St. Martin hosting the Poplarville Hornets. The Hornets-Yellow Jackets clash will be one of six games featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown on WLOX beginning 10:15 this coming Friday on WLOX ABC-CBS.

The Friday Night Football Showdown Post Game Show follows on the Bounce Channel and on WLOX.com at 10:35.

