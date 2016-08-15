Moss Point police looking for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

Officials say one person was shot Friday afternoon sometime after 3 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Moss Point police have identified the man they believe shot another man several times Friday afternoon. Now, they are asking for your help to find him.

Police Chief Art McClung said Jonathan Williams, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the chief.

McClung said his officers responded to the area near Shortcut Rd. and Frederick St. around 3 p.m. That’s where they found a man lying in a ditch who had been shot several times.

McClung said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It was reported he is in stable condition.

Kimyatte Stewart was later arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in relation to the case. Her bond was set at $20,000.

If you have any information that could lead investigators to Williams, please call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

