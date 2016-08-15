Churches join forces to help La. flood victims - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Churches join forces to help La. flood victims

Pastor Eric Camp of Oasis Church is working with other churches from around the coast to collect supplies for flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX) Pastor Eric Camp of Oasis Church is working with other churches from around the coast to collect supplies for flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Wednesday, August 17 2016 4:04 PM EDT2016-08-17 20:04:38 GMT
    Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Churches across the Gulf Coast are working together to gather supplies for the thousands of victims affected by flooding in Louisiana.

One of the organizers helping conduct the logistics of donation drop-off points, as well as the delivery of the supplies, is Pastor Eric Camp of Oasis Church in Pascagoula. Camp began making plans on Sunday, which meant lots of emailing, texting and phone calls.

"We're coordinating teams to go in this weekend as well as serve as a drop off point for supplies," he said. 

He's been in close contact with churches in the flooded areas and has an idea of the type of help they need. 

"There are specific supplies that are being requested right now," said Camp, adding, "Baby food, diapers, baby bottles, dehumidifiers, fans, tooth paste, tooth brushes, those kinds of things." 

Beginning on Tuesday, the church will have trailers set up on the southeast corner of the church's parking lot where people can drop off those supplies. The trailers will remain open 24 hours a day until Saturday morning, when the church will head to Louisiana to deliver the donated items and do what they can to help out where needed.

As they prepare to tackle the devastation to our neighboring state, Camp says he can't help but be reminded of a similar situation over a decade ago, one where Mississippi was on the receiving end of such kindness.

"We've seen it, I was here during hurricane Katrina," said Camp. "We've been there. We know what it's like. That's why our compassion level is high for those folks."

Although the devastation may bring up painful memories to Camp and the group of volunteers going with him, the pastor says they will just keep praying for guidance.

"There's always gonna be the total awe of going in and seeing the shock and devastation," Camp said. 

For more information on how you can help the church's efforts, call Oasis' administrative office at 228-762-5639 or check their Facebook posts.

