LIST: Where to donate to LA flood victims

Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days. We are getting in on the relief efforts, too.

Raycom Media, WLOX News Now’s parent company, is working with the American Red Cross to collect donations for the flood victims. To donate, just text “LAFLOODS” to 90999, or click here.

The United Way of South Mississippi also has a Disaster Relief Fund. You can give a monetary donation online by visiting www.unitedwaysm.org/content/disaster-relief-fund

The supplies that are most needed right now include water, nonperishable food, hygiene products, socks, shoes, diapers, baby food, baby clothes and supplies, baby formula, pet food, cleaning supplies, fans, dehumidifiers, shop vacs, tarps, trash bags, portable cell phone chargers, and safety glasses.

Adult clothing donations are not being requested at this time.

Here are the locations where you can drop off supplies:

Jackson County

Oasis Church – 4007 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula (Supplies will be delivered Saturday)

First Baptist Church of Pascagoula - 902 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula (Donations accepted Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon)

Pascagoula Police Department – 611 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula

maCnarB Gaming – 2307 Hwy. 90, Gautier (Donations accepted during business hours)

Gautier Fire Department Central Station – 2502 College Cir., Gautier (Donations accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday)

Gautier City Hall – 3330 Hwy. 90, Gautier (Donations accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday)

Little River Marina – 3200 Dumas Rd., Moss Point

Bienville Animal Medical Center – 1524 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

The Juke Joint – 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs

A to Z Variety of Ocean Springs – 111 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department – 6904 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

First Federal Savings & Loan - 3905 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

Vancleave Volunteer Fire Department – 3901 Ball Park Rd., Vancleave

All Singing River Health System locations (Donations accepted until 5 p.m. Supplies will be delivered Thursday)

Harrison County

Gulfport City Hall - 2309 15th St., Gulfport (Drop off Monday and Tuesday until 6 p.m.)

Gulfport Central Fire Station - 1515 23rd Ave., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 2 - 1200 42nd Ave., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 3 - 2324 25th St., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 5 - 641 41st St., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 6 - 1000 East Pass Rd., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 7 - 210 Cowan Rd., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 8 - 13440 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 9 - 15239 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 10 - 12001 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 11 - 13000 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport

Gulfport Fire Station 12 - 15550 Martin Luther King Blvd., Gulfport

Allen Toyota – 11397 Helen Richards Dr., Gulfport

Approved Cash – 11312 Hwy. 49, Gulfport (Supplies will be delivered Saturday)

Fazzio’s Home & Farm Center – 23506 Hwy. 53, Gulfport (Accepting donations for animals and people)

Long Beach Fire Station 1 - 645 Klondyke Rd., Long Beach (Supplies taken until 5 p.m. Thursday)

Long Beach Fire Station 2 – 120 East 2nd St., Long Beach

Long Beach Fire Station 3 – 21066 Johnson Rd., Long Beach

Long Beach Police Department – 202 Alexander Rd., Long Beach

Planet Beach – 15238 Crossroads Pkwy., Gulfport

Hero’s Laser Tag – 3320 C Ave., Gulfport (Donations accepted from noon to 6 p.m.)

Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast – 1907 Popp’s Ferry Rd., Biloxi

BancorpSouth Insurance Center - 213 Porter Ave., Biloxi

Ladner Drugs – 12435 Shriners Blvd., Woolmarket

GunHo Indoor Shooting Range and Top Guns Gym – 323 E North St., Pass Christian (Supplies will be delivered Wednesday)

Neco’s Market Place – 12342 Cable Bridge Rd., Pass Christian

D'Iberville Fire Department - 11288 Lamey Bridge Rd., D'Iberville (Donations accepted until Thursday at 4 p.m.)

Hancock County

Sail Away Skateboard Co. – 547 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis (Donations will be delivered Saturday)

Sound Insurance Solutions – 841 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis (Donations accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday)

Rosetti Liquor Barrel – 998 Hwy. 90, Waveland (Supplies will be delivered Tuesday morning)

Taco Bell – 4456 Hwy. 90, Waveland (Donation accepted from 7 a.m. to midnight)

Approved Cash – 222 Hwy. 90, Waveland (Supplies will be delivered Saturday)

Diamondhead Fire Station 1 – 444 Kalani Dr., Diamondhead (Donations accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday)

Stone County

Diamond Portable Buildings & More – 999 Hwy. 49, Perkinston (Donations accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Pearl River County

Big Mama's Cajun Kitchen – 131 Sandy Smith Rd., Poplarville

