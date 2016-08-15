Bay-Waveland School District AD resigns

Will Seymour, Athletic and Transportation Director for the Bay-Waveland School District, resigned from the position Monday to look at opportunities outside of education and athletics.

Seymour took over as athletic director in 2008. During that time, he led the athletic department to several state championships and academic honors

According to a news release from the school district, all athletic teams have been named MHSAA Scholar Athletic Teams every year since Seymour became athletic director. Seymour credits that success to the men and women of his coaching staff who mentor student athletes on and off the field.

Under Seymour’s watch, Bay High School won 4A state championships in boys basketball, boys soccer, girls basketball, and the Bay High Steppers Dance Team.

Seymour graduated from Bay High in 1990. His father, Wilmer “Wimpy” Seymour, also served as the school district’s athletic director for 30 years.

His oldest son graduated from Bay High last year, and his youngest son is in 5th grade at North Bay Elementary. His daughter graduates from Bay High next year.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.