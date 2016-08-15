WATCH NOW ON GMM: I-12 shut down amid interstate rescues

Interstate 12 in Louisiana is shut down this morning from East Baton Rouge Parish to Livingston Parish. Overnight rescuers were able to get the remaining people stranded off the roadways. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now for the latest on the devastating flooding in Louisiana.

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says we can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

