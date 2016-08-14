Coulter homers for Shuckers in loss to Generals - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coulter homers for Shuckers in loss to Generals

Clint Coulter's solo homer was the only offense for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 5-1 loss to the Jackson Generals Sunday night.

Coulter, who has recorded a hit in all seven games that he's started since being promoted from Brevard County, blasted his second homer at the Double-A level in the second inning.

Shuckers starter Jorge Lopez suffered his third loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out three.

The 1-4 hitters for Biloxi were hitless in 16 at-bats with seven strikeouts. Jacob Nottingham struck out in all four plate appearances.

Jackson (30-18, 76-42) was paced on the mound by Ryan Yarbrough, who earned his 12th win in 16 decisions after allowing just one earned run and striking out six in six innings.

Biloxi (19-30, 58-60) has lost three consecutive games and is now 12.5 games behind the Mississippi Braves for first place in the South Division. 

The Shuckers and Generals will conclude the series Monday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

