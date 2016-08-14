3 children found safe in Gulfport

Three Gulfport children who were reported missing shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday have been found safe.

According Sgt. Damon McDaniel, three biracial children ages 6, 8, 12 went missing from the Crossroads Shopping Center off of Hwy. 49 sometime around 5:45 p.m. as they walked from a home on James Road.

