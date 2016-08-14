Another wet week ahead

After what was a wet week across South Mississippi, with some spots picking up over 10 inches of rain in less than 12 hours, we have more rain in the forecast.

The good news: it isn't looking to be as much rain, and it doesn't look like it will bring any additional issues with flooding.

As of Sunday evening, all of the rivers in South Mississippi were within their banks and didn't have a risk of flooding; except for one.

The Pearl River from southern portions of Pearl River County and throughout Hancock County is in flood.

The river is expected to crest near Pearl River, La. on Monday at 16.5 ft, which is two and a half feet above flood stage.

The river will then fall back within its banks by Friday evening, but more rain is expected between now and then.

The amount of rain expected across South Mississippi isn't as much as last week now that the area of low pressure that delivered all of the rain to Mississippi and Louisiana is moving away, but the amount of moisture in the air is still going to lead to fairly good chances for rain throughout the seven day forecast.

This will keep the rain chances between 40 percent to 50 percent.

The showers and storms expected each day will be scattered, meaning not everyone will see rain each day.

Most in South Mississippi will receive an additional half inch to two and a half inches of rainfall over the next seven days to add on to the rain we had at the end of last week.

Despite all of the rain we have seen this month, there is good news to report. The tropics are quiet and no development is expected over the next five days while we move through one of the more active times for the hurricane season.

