Trucker recalls more than 24 hours spent on Louisiana Highway

Thousands of motorists trapped on Interstate 12 in Louisiana after the week's massive flooding were finally evacuated Sunday, after spending more than 24 hours stuck on the highway.

In various social media posts, drivers expressed the destitute conditions they faced surrounded by flood water unable to move.

"This is like a Hurricane Katrina flashback, really, and I'm sure the people in Biloxi can relate," said trapped Trucker Lea Inglis.

Inglis was returning to a warehouse after making a delivery when he got stuck on I-10, between Livingston and Holden.

"We come up to a flooded area and we had to shut down. Then we had the road behind us flood over and it boxed us in," said Inglis.

Inglis shared multiple videos and pictures through his social media accounts while he was stranded on the highway. WLOX News Now was able to get in contact with Inglis and FaceTime him as he sat on the highway waiting for an all clear.

"Just trying to make the best of it sit it out, wait it out, until we can go home," said Inglis.

Like many others, the trucker to took to social media to talk about the situation.

"We keep getting reports that they're sending out supplies, they're sending out food and water - but we've been here 24 hours and we haven't gotten anything," Inglis said.

He even joked about a conversation he had with his mother.

"She was saying 'How are you going to the bathroom?' I said 'Amazingly, I haven't had to go to the bathroom - because we haven't had anything to drink or eat,'" Inglis said.

Inglis says luckily he had his 18 wheeler with a camper, but that many others out on the road weren't so fortunate.

