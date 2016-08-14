8-year-old granted princess wish in Long Beach

The 8 year old, who has a neuro-generative disorder, was granted a wish on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Saturday was a day for Princess Kamryn Jones of Long Beach.

The dreams of 8-year-old Kamryn, who has a neuro-generative disorder came true thanks to Make-A-Wish. The Coastal princess had a special visit from Anna and Elsa from the movie, Frozen.

More than 40 loved ones gathered at Kamryn's home to enjoy the moment. After the hugs, Kamryn got a princess makeover, and posed for the paparazzi.

The event at her home was also appreciated by family.

"The whole ordeal is life-altering, period. But it's awesome," said Kamryn's grandfather, Jimmy Jones. "I'm speechless in that regard. They're just super."

Decorations for the party were courtesy of Lois' Flower Shop in Long Beach, and pizza was provided by Domino's.

