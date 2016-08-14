Gautier High students still feeling effects from teen's death

Students at Gautier High school are still reminiscing about Johnathan Hoover.

"He was pretty chill, he was a good nurturing, helping person. He would get things done when he had to, he would be fun. But when he had to come to be serious, he was serious and to the point," said Gautier High Student, Abdiel Gomez.

Students like Gomez are still listening to the sounds that Johnathan Hoover used to play; sounds that can only be played back after Hoover was shot and killed Niceville, Fla.

"They really didn't tell me. I found out through my mom, and my mom stopped me in the living room and told me that you're gonna learn find some horrible news, and that Hoover died," said Gomez. "I just didn't know how to react."

Even though Gomez was initially shocked to find out what happened, he says he's happy he had the opportunity to meet him, and to learn things from him in and out of the band room.

"He would teach me stuff that I never knew about. He pushed me to be who I was, and who I am now. I wouldn't be in band if it wasn't for him. I wouldn't be in band now," said Gomez.

Gomez has a small message for Hoover.

"Thank you. I would do anything in the world that I can to help keep your traditions going, and I would remind people the type of person you were."

