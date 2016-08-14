City of Gulfport begins collection drive for flood victims - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

City of Gulfport begins collection drive for flood victims

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Vignes says the city is asking residents to donate cleaning supplies. (Photo source: City of Gulfport Facebook page) Vignes says the city is asking residents to donate cleaning supplies. (Photo source: City of Gulfport Facebook page)

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Following historic flooding in Louisiana, the City of Gulfport is reaching out to the community for help. On Sunday, the city began a collection effort to help flood victims.

The decision was made Saturday night by the city to begin a drive called One Coast, One Relief, and establish drop off points.

Coincidentally, Gulfport firefighter Brandon Necaise had the same idea to collect supplies sponsored by business in Pass Christian. The event has become a partnership.

“It did, and it wasn’t even planned that way,” Necaise said. “So, it’s kind of working out perfect. I think everyone had the same idea because we are here to help everyone - not just in our city - but other cities. I believe it’s just the nature of us as far as helping coming out at the same time.”

City officials are urging residents and businesses to bring relief supplies to all City of Gulfport Fire Stations and Gulfport City Hall. Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. A team will leave Wednesday to deliver the items, and assist where needed.

While most items will be accepted, residents and business are urged to to bring cleaning supplies and water. The city is also challenging other cities along the Coast to join in the effort to provide relief to Louisiana.

Requested supplies: cleaning buckets, bleach, storage containers, leather gloves, latex gloves, filter masks, garbage bags, Pine-sol, mops, brooms, baby wipes, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, ice chests, cases of water, sports drinks, portable cellphone chargers and safety glasses.

Contact information:

Chris Vignes; City of Gulfport Public Information Officer
Phone: 228-868-5782
Cell: 228-234-8590
cvignes@gulfport-ms.gov

Rebecca Kajdan ,City of Gulfport Assistant to the Mayor 
Phone: 228-868-5801
Cell: 228-669-7088
rkajdan@gulfport-ms.gov

Gulfport Off Locations:

Gulfport City Hall (drop off Monday & Tuesday)
2309 15th Street, Gulfport
(228) 868-5700

Central Fire Station
1515 23rd Ave.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 868-5950
Fax (228) 868-5808 Admin
Fax (228) 868-5799 B/C's Office

Station 2
1200 42nd Ave.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4902
Fax (228) 868-3928

Station 3
2324 25th St.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4903
Fax (228) 868-2212

Station 5
641 41st Street
Gulfport, MS 39507
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4905
Fax (228) 868-5706

Station 6
1000 East Pass Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39507
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4906
Fax (228) 896-9935

Station 7
210 Cowan Rd Gulfport, MS 39507
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4907

Station 8
13440 Old Highway 49
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4908
Fax (228) 831-0721

Station 9
15239 Dedeaux Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4909
Fax (228) 831-0731

Station 10
12001 Dedeaux Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4910
Fax (228) 831-0716

Station 11
13000 Three Rivers Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4911
Fax (228) 831-0754

Station 12
15550 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 868-5950 ext. 4912
Fax (228) 868-0384

Powered by Frankly