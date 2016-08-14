City of Gulfport begins collection drive for flood victims

Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

Vignes says the city is asking residents to donate cleaning supplies. (Photo source: City of Gulfport Facebook page)

Following historic flooding in Louisiana, the City of Gulfport is reaching out to the community for help. On Sunday, the city began a collection effort to help flood victims.

The decision was made Saturday night by the city to begin a drive called One Coast, One Relief, and establish drop off points.

Coincidentally, Gulfport firefighter Brandon Necaise had the same idea to collect supplies sponsored by business in Pass Christian. The event has become a partnership.

“It did, and it wasn’t even planned that way,” Necaise said. “So, it’s kind of working out perfect. I think everyone had the same idea because we are here to help everyone - not just in our city - but other cities. I believe it’s just the nature of us as far as helping coming out at the same time.”

City officials are urging residents and businesses to bring relief supplies to all City of Gulfport Fire Stations and Gulfport City Hall. Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. A team will leave Wednesday to deliver the items, and assist where needed.

While most items will be accepted, residents and business are urged to to bring cleaning supplies and water. The city is also challenging other cities along the Coast to join in the effort to provide relief to Louisiana.

Requested supplies: cleaning buckets, bleach, storage containers, leather gloves, latex gloves, filter masks, garbage bags, Pine-sol, mops, brooms, baby wipes, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, ice chests, cases of water, sports drinks, portable cellphone chargers and safety glasses.

