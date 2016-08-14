Rainfall totals since Thursday

Earlier this week, a storm system brought flooding rains to parts of South Mississippi. It caused school closing and road closures across the WLOX area.

That storm system has since moved away from our area. In its wake, it left up to four to eight inches of rainfall, according to a Sunday National Weather Service statement.

The following is a list of unofficial rainfall totals from the National Weather Service for at least four inches of rain for the period of 7 a.m. Thursday ending 7 a.m. Saturday:

8.65" LONG BEACH

6.40" GULFPORT

5.98" BILOXI

The following is a list of storm-total rainfall amounts from the National Weather Service from Monday, August 8th to 7 a.m. Saturday:

4.36" WIGGINS

4.22" PERKINSTON

"Even though that storm system has exited our area, we are still seeing rain from showers and storms that are not directly related to that system," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "We expect on and off showers and thunderstorms to continue heading into the upcoming week."

