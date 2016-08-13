Charities provide help with healthcare for those in need - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Charities provide help with healthcare for those in need

The charities are coming together under the umbrella of the "Get Covered Mississippi" campaign with a common goal - making our state healthier. (Photo source: WLOX News) The charities are coming together under the umbrella of the "Get Covered Mississippi" campaign with a common goal - making our state healthier. (Photo source: WLOX News)
(WLOX) -

A crowd of people gathered at Biloxi's El Pueblo charity headquarters on Saturday with goal in mind: healthcare. 

"We hear stories all the time of individuals who have not had insurance for years, and who really didn't understand what the ACA was, or what Obamacare was," said Lottie Minor of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church. 

Minor is helping leaders from area charities, including Back Bay Mission and Boat People SOS, assist people who may have limited English with getting healthcare.

Sue Weishar with the Seashore Mission says she feels the need to help because immigrants have come here to help rebuild after Hurricane Katrina.

"Many folks have stayed and have children born here and are very deserving of some of the services that can come through the Affordable Care Act," Weishar said. 

The charities are coming together under the umbrella of the "Get Covered Mississippi" campaign with a common goal - making our state healthier.

Minor says they have provided outreach to Vietnamese and Hispanic communities.

"We're excited that our network is growing, our meetings today and yesterday gave us the opportunity to learn some of the other issues that people with limited English proficiency run into," Minor said. 

