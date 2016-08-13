Free health screenings detect kidney disease

Dr. Brunt says the testing is a way to identify and treat kidney issues. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Seventy-five-year old Dolores Ashford was one of dozens who showed up to the Jackson County Civic Center for a free kidney screening Saturday.

Testing usually ranges from $300 - $500 for the uninsured, but was offered free of charge thanks to a partnership between the Mississippi Kidney foundation and Davita dialysis.

"Kidney disease does not discriminate - anyone is prone to it. So, we're bringing awareness to the community," said DaVita Dialysis administrative assistant Alexis Ashford.

The process has a few steps: paperwork, a urine sample, blood pressure check, weigh-in, blood testing, and a sugar level check. Once complete, patients are able to go over the results with a physician.

Dr. Joel Brunt was one of the doctors who donated his time to give back to the community.

"There are over 20 million adults that have kidney disease that don't know it. The majority of folks don't know they have a problem til they're at 8, 9, 10 percent of kidney function," said Dr. Brunt. "This can be a way of identifying if they do have evidence for a kidney problem, and figure out what to do about it."

Ashford says she'll be following up with her primary care doctor based on the results of the screening.

"My blood pressure was high, I'll be making a doctors appointment," Ashford said.

