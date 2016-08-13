Gulfport firemen rescue hundreds from Baton Rouge flood waters

The Gulfport Fire Department is answering the call for assistance in Baton Rouge following historic flooding. The city sent two teams to Louisiana Saturday. And they were immediately assigned to the National Guard and sent out to save 100 people who were trapped in an apartment complex.

Chief Mike Beyerstedt says he received a call from the Baton Rouge Emergency Operations Center around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, requesting assistance from crews trained in water rescues. "He told me there are people on rooftops, and those rooftops are about to be under water," said Beyerstedt.

In response to the request, Gulfport Fire Department sent two Swift Water Technician teams consisting of two boats and four men to assist in rescue efforts.

The teams left for Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. and arrived Saturday afternoon. The teams will remain in Louisiana as long as they are needed.

