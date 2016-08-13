Stone Co. HS principal gets soaked while helping students

The Stone High School Facebook page posted a picture of the principal in the pouring rain helping move vehicles to higher ground. (Photo Source: Facebook)

Friday's downpour turned the Stone County High School parking lot into a giant puddle. That's when the high school principal, Adam Stone, literally stepped in to help.

The Stone High School Facebook page posted a picture of Principal Stone in the pouring rain helping move vehicles to higher ground.

"How many principals provide this type of car service?? Yesterday in the pouring rain, he took his shoes off and moved cars to higher ground for students! That's an awesome principal!! ?#‎T4L? ?#‎nostormtoobig?," the Facebook post stated.

Many people commented on the post praising his efforts.

"That's leadership! The best way to lead is by example and that is an awesome one right there!" wrote William Butler.

"Way to go Adam...capture their hearts and their minds will follow!" said Kyle Nobles.

The post was shared more than 400 times within 12 hours.

