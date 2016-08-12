Agency claims it could have done a better job at protecting infa - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Agency claims it could have done a better job at protecting infant after its death in D'Iberville

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The May 4 death of 10-month-old Alyssa Kirk in D'Iberville has one state agency saying it could have done a better job of protecting the child. 

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services claims that autopsy results from the state medical examiner's office show the child died from malnutrition and dehydration caused by starvation. 

Harrison County officials said the child died from natural causes. 

Prior to Kirk's death, CPS workers conducted a welfare check at Kirk's home on April 17 after someone called with concern over the condition of the home and children inside it. 

A few weeks later Kirk was found dead on May 4 at a D'Iberville apartment complex. Her father's body was found a short time later after he reportedly committed suicide. 

Now the CPS said they could have done a better job.  

"What happens next is everyone with CPS must ratchet it up, including myself. We are not going to take this lightly. We intend to learn from this, but there is no way we will get over the tragedy," said Dr. David Chandler, who is the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. "Everyone has to do a better job including myself. I'm extremely upset over what transpired. If it could have been avoided then we should have taken every precaution to make sure that child was safe. That's our job." 

The Mississippi Child Protection Services investigates reports pertaining to children who maybe in jeopardy and if CPS employees conducting an investigation feel a child's safety is in jeopardy workers report that to the court system and the courts order that the child be removed and placed in CPS custody.  

The agency also investigates child deaths, when there are any allegations or suspicion that abuse or neglect contributed to the death of a child.

"The agency and every employee should have a strong commitment to the safety of the children who we get involved with. In an event that any employee failed to adequately assess the child's situation or condition then appropriate action would be taken. But we aren't at liberty to comment on any particular situation," CPS Director of Special Investigations Tonya Rogillio said. 

Regarding Kirk's death, Rogillio admits there were definitely things that could have been done better. 

"We want to learn from this and do our very best to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Rogillio. 

Child Protection Services has an office in every county in Mississippi. Rogillio says they receive thousands of reports a year. 

"We get a lot of calls from teachers. And then just anyone else in the general public and medical professionals. A large number of our reports come from medical professionals children that present doctors with suspicious injuries," said Rogillio. 

If you want to report abuse or neglect of a child or a suspicious death of a child you are asked to call Child Protection Services at 1-800-222-8000. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 
 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly