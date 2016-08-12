Pastor remembers Gautier teen killed in Florida

Oasis Church Associate Pastor Michael Holley says Johnathan Hoover, was a very talented young man who had so much ahead of him.

The 19-year-old graduate of Gautier High School was killed Thursday morning in Niceville, Fla.

"He was on that journey of making that step into manhood, and making his own decisions," said Holley. "Johnathan Hoover was a great kid. He came here and he stayed at Oasis for about a year and he immediately made a big impact on the leaders and students and he gave his life to Jesus."

According to a police report made by the Niceville Police Department, Hoover and two other individuals were listening to music smoking marijuana in the kitchen of a mobile home when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 19 year old in the head.

"Maybe he was making a connection with this guy trying to lead him to a better way of life. I just think that would be the heart of Johnathan was trying to do. I just think that it's unfortunate in this situation that it didn't turn out for him," said Hoover.

Zachary Maclean was later arrested and charged in Hoover's death.

"Everybody remembers him as a positive person, always speaking great things into their lives," Holley said. "You can see that in a lot of the students who are still here to remember him. He was one of those people who would go out of his way just to help somebody else out."

Many are remembering moments spent with the teen, including his parents.

"They just want people to know that Johnathan was a good kid, that they loved him, and he had a huge impact on everybody," said Holley.

