Gulfport much drier on Friday

City crews cut the drainage ditches earlier in the week, then returned to clean out debris when the water began backing up. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Several breaks in the rain Friday gave overworked drainage systems in Gulfport a chance to catch-up.

The City of Gulfport reported no major issues with flooding.

O'Neal Road near Fritz Creek resembled a river on Thursday afternoon, with water rushing over the roadway.

But that same spot was nearly dry on Friday. And, the same story at O'Neal Road apartments: high water threatening homes on Thursday had disappeared in 24 hours.

Flood prone Faust Drive off Dedeaux Road showed little sign of the high water that's plagued neighbors in the past.

“No water. Up to the sandbags it came, we knew we were doomed and he sent somebody out," said Jeannie Beattie-Plant. "He really saved us from being wet this morning."

“I knew we were doomed. We had no hope....take a look at it now. It's clean and it's running,” said Beattie-Plant.

Despite flash flood potential, the storm mostly brought standing water in parking lots and low lying areas.

Gulfport Public Works Director Wayne Miller, says his crews spent much of the day keeping storm drains clear and checking potential trouble spots.

