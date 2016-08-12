1 person shot in Moss Point

Officials say one person was shot Friday afternoon sometime after 3 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX News)

According to Point Police Chief Art McClung, one person has been shot in Moss Point.

The shooting occurred sometime after 3 p.m. Friday in the area of Frederick Street and Shortcut Road.

No further details are known at this time. WLOX News Now is headed to the scene, and will have updates at 5 p.m.

More than 50 shooting crimes have now been reported on the Coast in 2016. Click here to view a map of the incidents.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.