Vancleave home invasion suspect arrested - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave home invasion suspect arrested

Smith was arrested on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News) Smith was arrested on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms that a suspect wanted for an armed home invasion in Vancleave has been arrested. 

According to deputies, 36-year-old Anthony Lee Smith, Sr. broke into a home in the 11000 block of Wire Rd. in Vancleave around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12. Allegedly armed with a pickaxe, homeowners say Smith broke into a back door

When the homeowner confronted him, Smith grabbed the owner's cell phone and truck keys, and left.

After the suspect jumped into the driver's seat of the homeowner's truck, the homeowner pointed a gun through the windshield. Smith then reportedly ran south of Wire Road, leaving behind his own vehicle; a 1999 gold Chevrolet Silverado. 

Deputies were able to identify Smith by a Louisiana traffic ticket left in the gold Silverado. While searching the area, deputies also found a black zipper pouch on the road near the crime scene that contained what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.

Before allegedly entering the victim's home, investigators say Smith broke into a shed near the back porch and stole a battery charger. The charger was found in Smith's truck and returned to the homeowner. 

Smith was taken into custody on Saturday on O'Neal Rd. in Vancleave. His bond was set at $25,000 for the home invasion charge and $10,000 for the commercial burglary charge.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call The Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3065.

