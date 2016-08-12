Minor street flooding across South Mississippi

At 8am, road closure signs were pulled into place across 28th Street at Beatline Road in Long Beach. But by 10am, the barricades were removed from 28th west of Beatline. (Photo source: WLOX)

The rain is coming down across South Mississippi, and that's causing problems in many of the same areas that saw flooding Thursday. At 8am, road closure signs were pulled into place across 28th Street at Beatline Road in Long Beach. But by 10am, the barricades were removed from 28th west of Beatline.

Barricades removed from 28th west of Beatline in Long Beach. #mswx pic.twitter.com/4fxzuXjUgS — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 12, 2016

We've also heard that there are problems once again on O'Neal Road at Fritz Creek. Drivers who can avoid that area should do so.

Hancock County has water covering more than 40 roads, but so far all remain open.

ALL of the @WLOX area remains under a Flash Flood Watch for Friday. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/toIQxzOPnc — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 12, 2016

We'll continue to update any road closings across South Mississippi in this online story. Remember, if you see water covering a roadway, even if it is still open, don't cross. As the saying goes, turn around, don't drown.

Do you really know how deep the water is? Turn Around Don't Drown! https://t.co/NifPjd3ZYq #FloodSafety pic.twitter.com/QkM9z5KQmy — NWS (@NWS) August 12, 2016

