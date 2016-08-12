Man charged with holding up Biloxi gas station

A Pascagoula man was arrested early Friday morning, and charged with robbing a Biloxi gas station.

Officers were called to the Fernwood Shell gas station to investigate a report of an armed robbery. After identifying a suspect from the surveillance video, they found Jonah Mykela Jackson, 21, just a short distance away from the station wearing the same clothing as the person seen on video committing the crime.

Jackson was taken into custody without incident, and is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, or any other criminal activity in Biloxi, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.