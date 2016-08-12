Charges upgraded for suspect in Bay St. Louis double murder

The man accused in a double murder in Hancock County is now facing new charges.

Police previously charged Myrick Laneaux with murder in the shooting deaths of Kristina Quintini and Norris Mueller. Investgators found Quintini and Mueller shot and killed in a Bay St. Louis home. Quinitini's 6-month-old daughter survived the shooting, despite taking a bullet to the shoulder.

According to the Hancock County Jail docket, Bay St. Louis Police arrested Laneaux on additional counts Thursday. Investigators in the city now charging him with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Lanueax is still behind bars in Hancock County. He is set to face a judge for the new charges on August 24.

At this time, it is not clear whether the new charges are in connection with the double murder. We are working to get more information on this developing story.

Copyright WLOX 2016. All rights reserved.