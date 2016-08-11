Nottingham lifts Shuckers to extra-innings win over Generals

Jacob Nottingham's RBI single in the 11th inning helped the Biloxi Shuckers earn a 4-3 win over the Jackson Generals Thursday night.

Biloxi (19-27, 58-57) led 3-1 in the ninth inning, but Jackson (27-18, 73-42) scored twice off closer Stephen Kohlscheen thanks to a two-run double by Tyler O'Neill.

Nottingham's third hit of the night was a big one against the North Division's top team. Brett Phillips, Tom Belza and Rene Garcia also had two hits apiece for the Shuckers, who finished the game with 12 total.

Angel Ventura pitched four shutout innings of relief for the Shuckers.

