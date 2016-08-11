Family remembers Gulfport murder victim as a hardworking father

Chandler Pugh, 26, was shot multiple times in the upper torso, and died Wednesday night at a Gulfport gas station. (Photo source: GoFundMe.com)

A Gulfport family is in mourning after an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of a gas station Wednesday night. Chandler Pugh, 26, was shot multiple times in the upper torso, and died right there on the ground. His family can't understand why.

"My son had the most beautiful smile anyone could ever look for. He had the most beautiful eyes anyone could look into," said Pugh's mother, Almetha Bryant.

But no one will ever look into those eyes again, after Pugh was shot and killed by a gunman. The aftermath of that murder scene was caught on a cell phone camera.

"I heard the young lady just screaming and yelling, so we stopped and pulled over there by the UHAUL and I seen the young man stumbling, coming from the Citgo… It's crazy," recalled the man who took the video, but wishes to remain anonymous.

What many of Pugh's family call the real tragedy is that he was on his way to start a better life in another state.

"I'm the aunt that was supposed to be taking him with me. We were going to Georgia, and he never made it," said Pugh's aunt, Tarisha Evans.

According to Pugh's family, he was supposed to be meeting up with his ex-girlfriend to see his two sons before he left town.

"I called him and said, 'Chandler, come on. Where are you? Let's go.' He said, 'Autie, give me a minute, I'm coming. Just give me a few minutes.' We were supposed to have left last night," continued Evans.

"He was a hardworking man. Chandler was holding down three jobs," said Bryant.

His family just want's the world to know the type of man Chandler was.

"All Chandler wanted to do for me, and everybody else for that matter, was help somebody," said Evans.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, click here to access their GoFundMe page.

