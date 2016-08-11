Former Gautier teen fatally shot in Florida

Police in Niceville, Fl. say 19-year-old Johnathan Hoover of Gautier was shot to death early morning hours of Aug. 11 at a mobile home park.

While investigators aren't saying what may have led to the shooting, a person of interest has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Dozens of people are sharing photos, videos, and kind words on social media to remember a life they say was taken too soon.

According to an April 4 post on Facebook, Hoover, stated that he moved to Florida to be on his own, and try something different. The 2015 GHS graduate played the saxophone and studied music at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before deciding to move to a new state.

The investigation is ongoing.

