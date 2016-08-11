2 injured after car crashes into creek - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2 injured after car crashes into creek

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Two people in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. (Photo source: WLOX News) Two people in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. (Photo source: WLOX News)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Although neighborhoods across South Mississippi saw plenty of flooded streets Thursday, weather does not appear to have been a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

A driver lost control of a car around 6:30 p.m. on Cowan Lorraine Road in Harrison County; plunging into a creek. 

Two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, and were taken to Garden Park Hospital for treatment.

