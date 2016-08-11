George County football jamboree games canceled

The Vancleave Bulldogs and George County Rebels will have to wait until next week to see some type of game action.
Vancleave's jamboree with Perry Central was canceled along with George County's exhibition matchup with Wayne County. Both were scheduled to be played at the home of the Rebels Friday night.
The Biloxi Indians were set to travel to Poplarville to face the Hornets, but Biloxi will now host that jamboree game Friday at 7 p.m.
Other jamboree matchups that are still scheduled to be played include West Harrison-Sumrall, D'Iberville-Wingfield, Long Beach-Pass Christian and Moss Point-Hancock.
The 2016 high school football regular season will kick off Fri., August 19. The opening-week games can be found in the graphic below.
|VISITOR
|HOME
|St. Stanislaus
|Biloxi
|St. Luke's (AL)
|East Central
|Pearl River Central
|Forrest Co. AHS
|Gautier
|George County
|Long Beach
|Gulfport*
|Pass Christian
|Hancock
|Brandon
|Ocean Springs
|Moss Point
|Pascagoula
|St. Patrick
|Resurrection
|Poplarville
|St. Martin
|Stone
|Vancleave
|Bay
|West Harrison
* - at Biloxi High School
