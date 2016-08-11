Harrison County school district dismiss early; shelters open

Schools in the Harrison County School District will be dismissing early Thursday because of the threat of rising water to area roads.

Superintendent Roy Gill said elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m., and both junior and high school will get out at 2 p.m. Approximately 14,464 students will be sent home for day, and more than 230 school buses will be used. The concern is that as the rivers rise, some roads may see flooding severe enough to impact bus routes.

Harrison County supervisors say a local declaration was made, and a request has been sent to the governor to issue a State of Emergency.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road. The Salvation Army will be opening its shelter located at 2019 22nd St. in Gulfport. Salvation Army officials say the Pascagoula shelter at 3217 Nathan Hale Ave. is always open.

A reminder, this change is only for those schools in the Harrison County School District, not all schools in Harrison County. If more schools announce early dismissal, we will add the information to this story online.

