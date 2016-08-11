Storm dumps eight inches of rain over Diamondhead

The heaviest pocket of rain Thursday morning brought quite a mess to Diamondhead and areas near the Bay of St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX First Alert Weather app)

The heaviest pocket of rain Thursday morning brought quite a mess to Diamondhead and areas near the Bay of St. Louis. WLOX First Alert meteorologists say up to eight inches of rain soaked eastern Hancock County and western Harrison County.

Diamondhead leaders sent out a news release to warn neighbors about the storm system. They let residents know public works crews were trying to clear drains. They noted, “The amount of rain and resulting water runoff has outpaced the volume of discharge in many driveway culverts resulting in some flooded roads.”

It’s just as troubling in Pass Christian. Mayor Chipper McDermott tried driving from Gulfport to Pass Christian this morning. He had to get off Highway 90 because too much water covered the road. The mayor worries his low-lying city will be dealing with flooded roads and wet conditions for several more hours.

