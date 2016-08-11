FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain still on the way

Heavy rain is expected to bring issues for South Mississippi from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall possible. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Heavy rain is expected to bring issues for South Mississippi from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall possible. A few isolated areas could even see up to 10 inches of rain within that time.

Due to the heavy rainfall that we are expecting, a flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi.

Most locations will have their flash flood watches expire Saturday morning, but the flash flood watch for George and Stone County will expire Friday morning.

"All of this rain is being ramped up by an area of low pressure moving west, and the whole reason why we didn't see the heaviest of the rain quite yet on Thursday morning is because the system has not moved west of our area." said Meteorologist Andrew Wilson. "Once the low moves to our west, we move under more southerly flow and the showers and storms will move in from the Gulf of Mexico."

With the amount of rainfall we are expecting, flooding could become an issue for urban areas and along rivers.

If you live along, or travel in areas that are more prone to flooding, remember to avoid flood waters and have a plan in place if the water does start to rise.

