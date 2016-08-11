Downpour creates delays for morning commute

A storm system dumped quite a bit of rain in Jackson County Thursday morning. That rain is now causing problems for drivers.

Jackson County Sheriff Department dispatchers report there are several flooding issues south of Highway 90. Most of the issue are on Pascagoula Street, Market Street and Magnolia Street.

Dispatchers with the Gautier Police Department told WLOX News Now Gautier-Vancleave Road near Dolphin Drive is down to one lane heading south. The right southbound lane is closed because of flooding issues in the area.

WLOX Meteorologist Andrew Wilson said Pascagoula and Gautier have seen around 2.5 inches of rain in the last 12 hours.

"More rain is expected for South Mississippi as we make our way throughout today," said Wilson. "Some of the heavier showers aren't even expected until we move further into this afternoon now since the system has slowed down."

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this system and keep you updated. Click HERE for the latest information. Don't forget to download the free WLOX Weather App on your smartphone.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.