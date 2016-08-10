Alabama man charged with murder in Gulfport gas station shooting

The shooting happened at the Citgo station near 28th Street and Pass Road. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)

Peter Julius Henderson, 30, is charged with murder. He was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Wednesday night's fatal shooting at a Gulfport gas station appears to have been sparked by an argument involving the victim and his ex-girlfriend.

According to investigators, Chandler Pugh, 26, of Gulfport, was arguing with his ex in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station near 28th Street in Pass Road. Police said at some point during the argument, Peter Julius Henderson, 30, of Theodore, Alabama, got out of the ex-girlfriend's car and shot Pugh multiple times.

Henderson is charged with Murder, and is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

"Our detectives are working trying to obtain any witnesses, anyone who has information that can help us with this. That may help lead us to others if others are involved," said Sgt. Damon McDaniel.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Gulfport Police or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

