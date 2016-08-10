St. Stanislaus Rockachaws football team is ready to rock-and-roll

St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides has installed one of the most explosive offensive attacks in all of high school football.

Conides won't take the credit. He says his players are the main reason the Rockachaws can pile up yards and points.

"It has everything to do with the kids, "said Conides. "I think the kids really prepare well. They study hard, pay attention in the meetings and do a good job of executing. So, you know, scheme is certainly one thing, but it's got everything to do with the kids."

Quarterback Myles Brennan enters his senior season having led the nation in passing two years ago and was fourth last season. The LSU commitment runs Conides offense to perfection and it helps to have top notch receivers.

Brennan said, "My surrounding teammates offensively, it's unbelievable the amount of talent that we have. It's not really a one man show. I like to spread the ball around. I have great receivers I can depend on. Every single one of them on any play."

Tight end Chase Rogers returns for his senior season. The Tennessee commitment was Brennan's No. 1 target in 2015.

He's coming off foot surgery and is ready to make another run at the Class 4A State Championship.

Rogers said, "I started practicing Monday. Look forward to helping our team out and get back to where we belong."

Besides Rogers, Corbin Blanchard returns at wide receiver. He's a tall wide out with excellent speed. Darius Pittman gives the Rockachaws another big target. He's a 6-3, 238 pound tight end.

St. Stanislaus added a new member to the roster, 5-10, 227 pound linebacker Leo Roos...a transfer from Newman High School in New Orleans."

St. Stanislaus kicksoff the 2016 season August 19 in game two of the Shrimp Bowl at 8:00 p.m. The Rockachaws take aim on the home standing Biloxi Indians. Long Beach and Gulfport take the spotlight in game one of the Shrimp bowl starting at 5:00 p.m.

