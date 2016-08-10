Mom of Gulfport Olympic gold medalist, Brittney Reese, ready for - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mom of Gulfport Olympic gold medalist, Brittney Reese, ready for Rio

If Reese can win gold again, she will make history as the first female long jumper to win back to back gold medals. (Image Source: WLOX News) If Reese can win gold again, she will make history as the first female long jumper to win back to back gold medals. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Reese's High School jersey hangs in the lobby of the Gulfport High School gymnasium. (Image Source: WLOX News) Reese's High School jersey hangs in the lobby of the Gulfport High School gymnasium. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Brittany poses with her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympic games during a visit home. (Image Source: WLOX News) Brittany poses with her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympic games during a visit home. (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport's very own Olympic gold medalist is hoping to bring home the gold once again. Though Brittney Reese is already in Rio, her biggest fan is planning to head that way in just a few days.

Brittney's mom, Carla Young, will travel to Rio De Janiero to watch her daughter compete in the Olympics for the third time.

"She says, 'Momma you know it's anybody's game,' but she said I feel good which makes me feel good, and we're just praying that she has good weather," said Young.

Reese competed in the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing, China and the 2012 Olympic games in London where she won gold. Since then, Reese has undergone hip surgery, which made her consider retiring.

"She did some strengthening, and she got her a psych coach to psych her up again, and tell her you know things that I told her. But, she wanted to hear it from somebody else besides me that you're going to be okay," said Young.

If Reese can win gold again, she will make history as the first female long jumper to win back to back gold medals.

"I'm not so much worried about the record. I just want her to win back to back golds, but that way she will have accomplished something nobody else has accomplished in long jump," said Young.

The Olympian's former Gulfport High School track coach, Prince Jones, always roots for Brittney. However, Jones says one thing should come first. 

"She's a veteran at what she's doing, so basically when she goes in there I really think her mind should be on qualifying; not winning," said Coach Jones.

Jones says he can't wait to sit back and watch Reese compete. But in true coach fashion, the former coach can't help but think about the logistics of the competition.

"I think she's going to go out real good with the first two jumps, and I'm hoping that she gets like 23 or 24 feet her third or fourth jump. I'll be praying that she does well," said Jones.

Several Gulfport businesses are planning to host watch parties when Brittney jumps on Tuesday night. Both Buffalo Wild Wings and Mugshots in Gulfport are inviting the public out to cheer her on. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly