Mom of Gulfport Olympic gold medalist, Brittney Reese, ready for Rio

Gulfport's very own Olympic gold medalist is hoping to bring home the gold once again. Though Brittney Reese is already in Rio, her biggest fan is planning to head that way in just a few days.

Brittney's mom, Carla Young, will travel to Rio De Janiero to watch her daughter compete in the Olympics for the third time.

"She says, 'Momma you know it's anybody's game,' but she said I feel good which makes me feel good, and we're just praying that she has good weather," said Young.

Reese competed in the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing, China and the 2012 Olympic games in London where she won gold. Since then, Reese has undergone hip surgery, which made her consider retiring.

"She did some strengthening, and she got her a psych coach to psych her up again, and tell her you know things that I told her. But, she wanted to hear it from somebody else besides me that you're going to be okay," said Young.

If Reese can win gold again, she will make history as the first female long jumper to win back to back gold medals.

"I'm not so much worried about the record. I just want her to win back to back golds, but that way she will have accomplished something nobody else has accomplished in long jump," said Young.

The Olympian's former Gulfport High School track coach, Prince Jones, always roots for Brittney. However, Jones says one thing should come first.

"She's a veteran at what she's doing, so basically when she goes in there I really think her mind should be on qualifying; not winning," said Coach Jones.

Jones says he can't wait to sit back and watch Reese compete. But in true coach fashion, the former coach can't help but think about the logistics of the competition.

"I think she's going to go out real good with the first two jumps, and I'm hoping that she gets like 23 or 24 feet her third or fourth jump. I'll be praying that she does well," said Jones.

Several Gulfport businesses are planning to host watch parties when Brittney jumps on Tuesday night. Both Buffalo Wild Wings and Mugshots in Gulfport are inviting the public out to cheer her on.

