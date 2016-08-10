Jessie Bardwell murder suspect indicted

Jason Lowe, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Jessie Bardwell. (Photo source: Richardson Police Department).

The man charged with murdering Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell has been indicted by a grand jury.

Bardwell's boyfriend, Jason Lowe, is accused of killing her and dumping her body in a field in a remote area of Texas.

Her parents reported her missing in May after she hadn't been seen for more than week.

Sgt. Kevin Perlich with the Richardson, TX Police Department said the next step in the case will be to set a date for Lowe's trial.

Lowe's arrest warrant revealed gruesome details surrounding the murder investigation and major inconsistencies with the story Lowe told police.

