Sheriff: Body found in Vancleave most likely missing man

Jackson County investigators have found the body of a man in the woods off Jim Ramsey Rd. in Vancleave, not far from where a 76-year-old man was last seen two weeks ago. Sheriff Mike Ezell told WLOX News Now investigators believe it is the body of Warren Cox, 76, who was reported missing on July 27.

Cox suffered from health problems and officials left without his insulin. Ezell said at this time there are no signs of foul play.

Cox’s family on the scene are fairly certain it’s him, Ezell said. An autopsy will be done for official identification and to determine a cause of death.

