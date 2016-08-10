Flooding comes early for Jackson County; residents rush to prep

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the northeast Gulf of Mexico that is expected to dump heavy rains on South Mississippi in the coming days.

Emergency management officials are urging people who live in flood prone areas to stock up on sandbags while the sun is still shining. (Photo source: WLOX)

LIST: Where you can get sandbags in South MS

Flooding hit Market Street in Pascagoula around lunchtime Wednesday. It brought water so high - that it caused cars to creep down the road. By mid-afternoon, most of that water had receded - a sign that the drainage is working properly.

Still, road closure signs ready to be used if the water get to the point where the road is impassable with the expected heavy rains coming in the next couple of days.

As we wait for the heavy rain to hit - the people of Jackson County are scrambling to prepare for whatever mother nature decides to bring.

"Get sandbags, water, canned goods, whatever we need," said resident Labarron Liddell.

People packed the Walmart in Pascagoula loading up goods in anticipation of the heavy rains expected in the coming days.

"I'm trying to get out, get everything I need so I won't have to come out for nothing else," said resident Sonia Kimble.

Jackson County entered a state of emergency Tuesday. Since then, city and county officials have been preparing for the up to 8-10 inches of rain that could be en route.

"They've been diligently cleaning out our ditches and making sure our drainage is the best it can be," said Pascagoula Public Relations Specialist Ravin Floyd.

Then Tuesday - heavy rains hit Pascagoula earlier than expected.

"Market Street area got three inches of rain in about an hour, so these storms could pop up quick," Jackson County Emergency Service Director Earl Etheridge said.

Wednesday, Etheridge spent the day in conferences with the National Weather Service of Slidell and Mobile, and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant making sure his office is ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at it. Etheridge said the key now for residents is to stay aware.

"Basically, monitor the weather, We've have numerous wrecks on I-10 so people just need to be careful," Etheridge said.

