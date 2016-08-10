Red Cross volunteers, vehicles ready for emergency response - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Red Cross volunteers, vehicles ready for emergency response

Larry Stewart spent Wednesday giving one Red Cross ERV a complete inspection. (Photo source: WLOX) Larry Stewart spent Wednesday giving one Red Cross ERV a complete inspection. (Photo source: WLOX)
If coast emergency managers need disaster assistance, the Red Cross is ready to put volunteers on the ground and mobile response units on the road. (Photo source: WLOX) If coast emergency managers need disaster assistance, the Red Cross is ready to put volunteers on the ground and mobile response units on the road. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Wednesday, August 10 2016 6:34 AM EDT
    The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the northeast Gulf of Mexico that is expected to dump heavy rains on South Mississippi in the coming days.

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

If coast emergency managers need disaster assistance, the Red Cross is ready to put volunteers on the ground and mobile response units on the road. The organization made some last-minute preparations Wednesday before the rain pours.

Volunteers started showing up at the Red Cross office in Gulfport, ready to get to work.

"We got to do what we got to do to make sure people are safe," one volunteer said.

"Many people have called in and said they're ready to go. So that's always great," said Red Cross Disaster Services Volunteer Gloria Harlan.

Shelliah Seals drove in from Hattiesburg. If a shelter opens up, she will help run it.

"I came through Florida Monday and I came through some of the bad weather, the rain. I'm needed. I got to go. That's my family," said Seals, referring to her Red Cross family.

Also on standby are logistics, disaster assessment, feeding and disaster workforce teams.

"It's actually very rewarding. We've worked very hard over the last couple of years and really trying to build up our volunteer teams. So it's nice to see our volunteers start to come in and really take control of the situation," said Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Angie Grajeda.

Emergency response vehicles must also be ready to roll. Larry Stewart spent the day giving one ERV a complete inspection. Five ERVs are immediately available for mobile feedings or bulk distributions, like cleaning kits and water. And about 30-volunteers are packed and prepared to mobilize within two-hours notice.

"I love doing it. It's like opening a present. You be so happy that you're helping," said Seals.

The Red Cross has additional volunteers and ERVs available from across the state.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT
    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT
    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT
    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT
    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

