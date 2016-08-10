MDEQ lifts another water contact advisory, but five other areas still not safe for swimmers

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted one more water contact advisory Wednesday afternoon. The area of the Mississippi sound now safe for swimming again is for Buccaneer State Park Beach in Waveland near State Park Road from 100 yards west of sign eastward to 100 yards east of sign.

However five other areas of the Mississippi Sound remain under Water Contact Advisories. They are for Waveland Beach from Oak Boulevard east to Favre Street, Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue, Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Street east to Iberville Drive, Front Beach in Ocean Springs near Martin Avenue from the Yacht Club eastward to Jackson Avenue, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

