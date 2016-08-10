WATCH on WLOX ABC: Saints take on Patriots in first preseason match

The New Orleans Saints are back in action this evening taking on the New England Patriots in the first of four preseason games. Tonight, pregame coverage will start at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You will be able to watch all four Saints preseason games on WLOX ABC:

Game 1 at New England Patriots

Thursday, Aug. 11

Pre-game 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Game 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Game 2 at Houston Texans

Saturday, Aug. 20

Pre-game 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Game 7 - 10 p.m.

Game 3 at the Superdome against Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday, Aug. 26

Pre-game 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Game 7 - 10 p.m.

Game 4 at the Superdome against Baltimore Ravens

Thursday, Sept. 1

Pre-game 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Game 7 - 10 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.