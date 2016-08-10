Page 13: The lost Mississippi barrier island

Isle of Caprice is a glamorous page out of our history book and just another example of what makes coastal Mississippi a fascinating part of the world. (Photo source: WLOX)

There are so many colorful stories found in the history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Isle of Caprice is one of the most fascinating tales.

It was the roaring 20s, and people from all over the world came to Isle of Caprice, one of the Mississippi barrier islands. It was a carefree period in history and a good time was had by all.

"They had gambling. They had drinking. They had swimming marathons. It was fun and frolic for people to get away from everyday life and have fun. That was the philosophy behind the Isle of Caprice," said Susan Hunt.

Hunt's grandfather, Walter Henry "Skeet" Hunt, a well-known Biloxi businessman and his partners opened a resort on the island in 1926. The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum has opened an exhibit recognizing the 90th anniversary of the unique Isle of Caprice resort.

Pete Skrmetta and another boat captain ran excursions 12 miles out to the island. The Skrmetta family ran two trips daily on the Pan American out to the island. They picked up passengers at old Balter's Pier and at hotels along the Biloxi coastline. The coast of that round trip ticket was $1.

A great mystery surrounds the Isle of Caprice. The island just disappeared.

Some people tell fantastic tales. The reality is strong currents and a couple of powerful hurricanes washed the barrier island into the history books.

Isle of Caprice is a glamorous page out of our history book and just another example of what makes coastal Mississippi a fascinating part of the world.

The museum will host a reception Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to share more stories.

